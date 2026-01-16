AF1 Daily Transactions - January 16th, 2026

Oceanside added depth at fullback/linebacker with two signings, while Michigan bolstered its special teams with a kicker.

Here are the January 16 transactions:

David Flores - Oceanside - FB/LB - 6'0", 250 lb - N/A - Signing (1/14)

Riley Hoeft - Oceanside - FB/LB - 5'10", 205 lb - N/A - Signing (1/14)

Oscar Roden - Michigan - K - 6'5", 200 lb - East Tennessee State - Signing (1/14)

