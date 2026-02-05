AF1 Daily Transactions - February 5th, 2026

Published on February 5, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Early February brought a mix of roster movement across the league, including signings, league suspensions, a release, and a retirement. Nashville remained at the center of today's activity with multiple transactions across the roster, while Albany and Michigan each made key wide receiver and defensive back moves as teams continue shaping their squads for the 2026 season.

Here are the February 5 transactions:

Signings

Pika Leota - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - South Carolina

Brandon Wright - Nashville - FB/LB - 6'3", 265 lb - Michigan State

Isiah Scott - Albany - WR - 6'3", 220 lb - West Virginia State

Emmanuel Bowden - Michigan - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - West Liberty University

Kennedy Nelson - Nashville - LB/DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Davenport University

League Suspensions

Shaquez Bond - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 200 lb - Utah State

Demetrich Anderton - Nashville - OL - 6'3", 310 lb - Wake Tech

Marquel Wade - Albany - WR - 5'11", 170 lb - Arkansas

Released

Christian Maddox - Nashville - DB - 6'3", 210 lb - Fort Valley State

Retired

Jemal Williams - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 215 lb - East Texas A&M

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.