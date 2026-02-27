AF1 Daily Transactions - February 27th, 2026

AF1 roster activity continued late in the week with additions in Oceanside and Nashville, while Kentucky made a move at wide receiver. Teams remain active as preseason preparations continue to take shape.

Signings

Ekiumeni Atuatasi - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 340 lb - Adams State - Signing

Joe Nowden - Nashville - WR/DB - 6'3", 190 lb - Eastern Michigan - Signing

Jacques Woods III - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - University of Tennessee Martin - Signing

Released

Clinton Jefferson - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 200 lb - Ferris State University - Released

