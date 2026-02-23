AF1 Daily Transactions - February 23th, 2026
Published on February 23, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
AF1 teams continued adjusting their rosters with a mix of signings, releases, and a trade. Washington and Oregon completed a midweek trade, Oceanside added depth at wide receiver, and Nashville and Kentucky each made roster moves heading into the next stretch of the offseason.
Trade
Cadavius Gary - OL - 6'4", 310 lb - Mercyhurst University
Traded from Washington to Oregon
Signings
Travis Alvarez - Washington - OL - 6'8", 335 lb - SUNY Cortland
Armand Childs - Oregon - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Kentucky Wesleyan
David Haney - Oceanside - WR/DB - 5'11", 187 lb - MidAmerica Nazarene
Victor Smith III - Oceanside - WR - 5'9", 160 lb - Mesa College
Rick Weaver II - Kentucky - FB/LB - 6'0", 300 lb - Liberty University
Released
Shae Spencer - Nashville - QB - 6'0", 190 lb - Keiser University
Trevante Long - Nashville - WR - 6'1", 210 lb - Shaw University
Tom Butters - Kentucky - FB - 6'3", 240 lb - Wartburg University
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from February 23, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.