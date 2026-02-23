AF1 Daily Transactions - February 23th, 2026

Published on February 23, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 teams continued adjusting their rosters with a mix of signings, releases, and a trade. Washington and Oregon completed a midweek trade, Oceanside added depth at wide receiver, and Nashville and Kentucky each made roster moves heading into the next stretch of the offseason.

Trade

Cadavius Gary - OL - 6'4", 310 lb - Mercyhurst University

Traded from Washington to Oregon

Signings

Travis Alvarez - Washington - OL - 6'8", 335 lb - SUNY Cortland

Armand Childs - Oregon - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Kentucky Wesleyan

David Haney - Oceanside - WR/DB - 5'11", 187 lb - MidAmerica Nazarene

Victor Smith III - Oceanside - WR - 5'9", 160 lb - Mesa College

Rick Weaver II - Kentucky - FB/LB - 6'0", 300 lb - Liberty University

Released

Shae Spencer - Nashville - QB - 6'0", 190 lb - Keiser University

Trevante Long - Nashville - WR - 6'1", 210 lb - Shaw University

Tom Butters - Kentucky - FB - 6'3", 240 lb - Wartburg University

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.