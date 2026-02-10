AF1 Daily Transactions - February 10th, 2026

Published on February 10, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Teams across the league stayed active this week with a mix of signings and a league suspension. Nashville continued to add to its roster, Minnesota added a defensive back, and one offensive lineman was placed on suspension.

Here are the February 10 transactions:

Signings

Payton Muljo - Nashville - OL - 6'6", 310 lb - Northern Michigan - Signing

Lorenzo Jones Jr. - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 181 lb - Northern State - Signing

Kennedy Nelson - Nashville - LB/DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Davenport University - Signing (2/5)

League Suspension

Isiah Foote - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 330 lb - Western Illinois - League Suspension







