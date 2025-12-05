AF1 Daily Transactions - December 5th, 2025
Published on December 5, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Washington added a major piece to its offensive line on December 4, bringing in a proven blocker with significant size and experience.
Here is the December 5 transaction:
Jake Oliphant - Washington - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota - Signing (12/4)
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from December 5, 2025
- AF1 Daily Transactions - December 5th, 2025 - AF1
- Building the Pack: Inside Coach Wells' Culture-First Transformation - Washington Wolfpack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.