AF1 Daily Transactions - December 5th, 2025

Published on December 5, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Washington added a major piece to its offensive line on December 4, bringing in a proven blocker with significant size and experience.

Here is the December 5 transaction:

Jake Oliphant - Washington - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota - Signing (12/4)

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.