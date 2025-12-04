AF1 Daily Transactions - December 4th, 2025

Published on December 4, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Minnesota made two roster moves on December 3, releasing a wide receiver and adding a defensive lineman from a Division I program.

Here are the December 4 transactions:

Shaki Holines - Minnesota - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - UMass - Signing (12/3)

The following player was released:

Jahmal Banks - Minnesota - WR - 6'3", 215 lb - Nebraska - Released (12/3)

