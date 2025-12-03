AF1 Daily Transactions - December 3rd, 2025

Published on December 3, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The first week of December brought a mix of roster additions and departures, with Minnesota making multiple moves on defense, Oregon adding an SEC defensive back, and Beaumont parting ways with an offensive lineman.

Here are the December 3 transactions:

Robert Fuentes - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'5", 235 lb - Central Oklahoma - Signing

Jalen Hicks - Minnesota - DB - 5'9", 175 lb - Central Washington - Signing

Nick Brassell - Oregon - DB - 6'2", 180 lb - Ole Miss - Signing

The following players were released:

Jake Oliphant - Beaumont - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota - Released

Dontae Mason - Minnesota - DB - 5'8", 175 lb - Delaware Valley University - Released

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.