AF1 Daily Transactions - December 30th, 2025

Published on December 30, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster activity continued across AF1 as Oceanside remained active, adding depth on both sides of the ball. The additions included reinforcements in the secondary and defensive front, along with multiple quarterbacks and offensive line help. No trades were recorded on December 30.

Signings

Shijuan Rogers - Oceanside - DB - 6'4", 225 lb - N/A

Jacob Vasquez - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 285 lb - Grand Canyon University

Mark Salazar - Oceanside - QB - 6'2", 200 lb - San Diego State

Lance Desorbo - Oceanside - DL - 6'4", 280 lb - Wagner College

Mitchell Bartram - Oceanside - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - McKendree University

