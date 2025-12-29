AF1 Daily Transactions - December 29th, 2025

Roster movement continued across AF1 as teams made additions and adjustments ahead of the upcoming season. Washington strengthened its secondary, Oceanside added depth at multiple positions, and Minnesota and Nashville completed a trade involving the offensive line.

Trade

Demetrich Anderton was traded from Minnesota to Nashville in exchange for future considerations.

The 6'3", 310-pound offensive lineman played collegiately at Wake Tech Community College.

Signings

Cameron Hinson - Washington - DB - 5'10", 195 lb - Kentucky State

Kellen Pachot - Oceanside - WR - 5'9", 165 lb - Angelo State University

Kyrin Beachem - Oceanside - DB - 6'0", 198 lb - University of Idaho

Lonnie Bickham III - Oceanside - FB/LB - 6'3", 240 lb - Southwestern College

Simeon Burns - Oceanside - WR/DB - 5'10", 175 lb - Chowan University

Tyler Kennedy - Oceanside - WR - 5'9", 175 lb - Southern Mississippi

