AF1 Daily Transactions - December 1st, 2025

The AF1 stayed active through Thanksgiving weekend, with multiple teams making key additions across the board. Albany and Michigan added defensive help and playmakers, Kentucky strengthened its secondary, and Oceanside made a major roster push with five new signings, including additions at quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line, and special teams.

Here are the Thanksgiving Weekend transactions:

Seth Robertson - Albany - DB - 5'10", 195 lb - Appalachian State - Signing (11/25)

Jaohne Duggan - Michigan - DL - 6'3", 320 lb - Edinboro - Signing (11/25)

Derrick Rose - Michigan - WR - 6'3", 195 lb - Sam Houston / Central Missouri - Signing (11/28)

Lacarae Pleasant-Johnson - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 195 lb - Southern Utah - Signing (11/28)

Malcolm Ross-Turner - Oceanside - WR - 6'3", 200 lb - Utah Tech University - Signing (11/30)

Rudy Johnson - Oceanside - QB - 6'1", 195 lb - Winston-Salem State University - Signing (11/30)

Krikeur Kaustanian - Oceanside - OL - 6'4", 320 lb - Northern Colorado - Signing (11/30)

Brent Reis - Oceanside - K - 6'0", 230 lb - N/A - Signing (11/30)

Tajae Brooks - Oceanside - WR - 6'0", 195 lb - Palomar Community College - Signing (11/30)

