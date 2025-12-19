AF1 Daily Transactions - December 16th, 2025

Published on December 19, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Another active day across the league saw multiple teams add depth on both sides of the ball. Michigan continued to stay busy with several signings in the secondary and at wide receiver, Kentucky added size to the defensive line, Albany brought back a familiar face in the kicking game, and Washington strengthened its linebacker group.

Here are the December 19 transactions:

Geemontae Peck - Kentucky - DL - 6'4", 305 lb - Davenport University - Signing

Joel Blankenship - Michigan - FB/LB - 6'1", 250 lb - Southern Illinois - Signing

Henry Nell - Albany - K - 5'11", 210 lb - N/A - Signing

Arron Foulkes - Michigan - WR - 5'8", 160 lb - Eastern Illinois / Saginaw Valley State - Signing

AJ Felton - Michigan - DB - 5'8", 180 lb - Southern Utah - Signing

Tank Brewster - Washington - LB/DL - 6'2", 255 lb - Simon Fraser University - Signing

Dahlil Wilkins - Michigan - DB - 5'9", 185 lb - Clark Atlanta University - Signing

