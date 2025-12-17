AF1 Daily Transactions - December 16th, 2025

Michigan continued to bolster its roster with multiple additions across both sides of the ball, adding depth at defensive line, linebacker, and wide receiver.

Here are the December 17 transactions:

Doug Malcolm - Michigan - DL - 6'6", 330 lb - Albion College - Signing

Jordan Jones - Michigan - LB/DE - 6'1", 250 lb - West Alabama - Signing

Adam Foulk - Michigan - WR - 5'10", 185 lb - University of the Cumberlands - Signing

DeShawn Bell - Michigan - DL - 6'4", 255 lb - Lawrence Tech - Signing

