AF1 Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Game One & Under Armour as Official Apparel Provider

Published on November 26, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Albany, NY - Arena Football 1 (AF1) is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Game One and Under Armour as the Official Apparel Providers of Arena Football 1, beginning on January 1, 2026. As a result of this partnership, Game One will outfit all AF1 athletes, coaches, and staff in Under Armour uniforms, performance wear, and sideline apparel for all team activities.

On behalf of the Arena Football One (AFI), this landmark partnership was led by long-time industry executive Jerry Kurz, Mike Kwarta of the AF1 Management Group, and League staff members Gary Compton and Christie McEwen. Their combined efforts and expertise ensured a robust agreement that provides high-quality products, elevates athlete performance, and unifies the league's brand identity.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation-values that define Under Armour, Game One, and the AF1. As Under Armour celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, this collaboration highlights the brand's continued dedication to engineering performance solutions that help athletes perform at their best.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher praised the partnership, stating "this agreement with Game One and Under Armour is more than a uniform deal, it is a long-term investment in the future of Arena Football One. Together, we're building something that will benefit our athletes, fans, and teams for years to come."

"Game One is excited to join forces with Arena Football One in a partnership built on performance and passion," said Pat Weber, President & CEO of Game One. "AF1 continues to grow the game in dynamic ways, and together with Under Armour, we're committed to supporting that momentum through premium products, service, and long-term collaboration."

In the very near future, fans will see Under Armour merchandise available online and through team retail outlets, offering more opportunities to support their favorite athletes and teams with premium performance products.







Arena Football One Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.