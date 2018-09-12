Acadiana Cane Cutters Dominate Top Awards in the Texas Collegiate League

The 2018 post season awards for the Texas Collegiate League have been released and the Acadiana Cane Cutters have taken two of the top three awards for the season. Pitcher of the Year award went to Matthew Beck (LSU) of the Acadiana Cane Cutters and Freshman of the Year went to Rhett McCall (Lamar) of the Acadiana Cane Cutters and Austin Hendrix (Texas A&M) of the Brazos Valley Bombers. The Player of the Year went to Thomas Jeffries of the Victoria Generals. Coach of the Year honors went to Michael Oros of the Victoria Generals.

Matthew Beck (LSU) threw 31.2 innings with a 2.27 ERA while striking out 47 hitters. "It was fun to see Matt this summer. He really competed each time out and continued to improve as the season went along" says Richard Chalmers, owner of the Cane Cutters.

Rhett McCall (Lamar) hit .361 with 56 hits in 155 at bats while hitting 2 HR. "Rhett really grew up this summer and was a really tough out while his defensive skills improved greatly throughout the summer" says Chalmers.

The complete listing of the 2018 All-TCL Team is listed below.

C: Rhett McCall, Acadiana Cane Cutters

1B: Thomas Jefferies, Victoria

2B: Dylan Ditzenberger, Texarkana

3B: Robin Adames, Brazos Valley

SS: Christian Sepulveda, Brazos Valley

OF: Michael Williams, Victoria

OF: Cam Hill, Texarkana

OF: Kyle Bayles, Acadiana Cane Cutters

DH: Ben Rowden, Texas Marshalls

SP: Matthew Beck, Acadiana Cane Cutters

SP: Austin Hendrix, Brazos Valley

SP: Pedro Garcia, Victoria

Relief: Ben Butler, Brazos Valley

Relief: Garrett Alexander, Victoria

