A MASS CONFRONTATION in the Ron Newman Cup Final: Under Review

April 30, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Join Phil Lavanco and MASL Head of Officiating Ryan Cigich for the FINAL TIME this season as they break down all the controversial calls from the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Final presented by Capelli Sport

