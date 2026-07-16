5 UFL Players Poised to Make an NFL Roster

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - July 16, 2026 - As NFL training camps approach, 23 players from the 2026 UFL season are preparing to battle for spots on 53-man rosters. While every player has an opportunity to prove themselves this summer, these are the five I'll be watching most closely.

Tanner Brown

Kickers have consistently made a seamless transition from the UFL to the NFL. Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates, Harrison Mevis and Andre Szmyt all used the UFL as a springboard to NFL opportunities.

Tanner Brown looks poised to be next after a historic 2026 season. Brown set a new UFL single-season record by making 25 of his 28 field goal attempts across 10 regular-season games.

The 2026 United Bowl champion and current New Orleans Saints kicker cemented his reputation during the postseason. Brown became the first kicker in UFL history to connect on two field goals of 60-plus yards in the same game, showcasing both elite leg strength and the ability to deliver in clutch moments.

If Brown earns the starting job in New Orleans, he'll spend half of his games kicking indoors at the Caesars Superdome. With his combination of accuracy, power and poise, Brown has all the tools to become the next UFL kicker to find long-term success in the NFL.

Hakeem Butler

The most explosive player during the 2026 UFL season was, without question, Hakeem Butler. Butler captured Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second time in three years after arguably his best season yet.

Now with the Denver Broncos, Butler appeared in just nine regular-season games but still finished with a league-leading 641 receiving yards on only 29 receptions. Even more impressive was his record-breaking average of 22.1 yards per reception. That figure would've led every qualified NFL receiver during the 2025 season.

At 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Butler possesses prototypical NFL size while still boasting elite speed, highlighted by a 4.48-second 40-yard dash coming out of Iowa State. He showed that explosiveness is still there by eclipsing than 20 mph on a 75-yard touchdown during Week Four of the UFL season.

Despite turning 30 years old, Butler has the size, speed and confidence to prove he can still be an effective playmaker at the NFL level.

Major Burns

There was little debate about who emerged as one of the UFL's premier defensive backs in 2026. Houston Gamblers cornerback Major Burns was the first player to sign an NFL contract following the conclusion of the regular season, joining the Miami Dolphins after a dominant spring.

Burns earned a 91.0 coverage grade from PFF, an elite mark that would've ranked second among qualifying NFL cornerbacks in 2025, trailing only Buffalo's Christian Benford. Across 317 coverage snaps, Burns allowed just 13 receptions and did not surrender a single touchdown.

Burns also finished tied for the UFL lead with four interceptions and 12 passes defended. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, his size and length allow him to consistently challenge receivers at the catch point.

Beyond his production, Burns brings valuable versatility. During his time at LSU, he primarily played safety and nickel before transitioning to outside corner. That positional flexibility gives Miami another asset as Burns competes for a roster spot this summer.

Sean Fresch

One of the biggest talking points among NFL evaluators every spring is the value of special teams, and Sean Fresch is a perfect example of why.

After spending the 2026 season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Fresch signed with the Denver Broncos. He became an integral part of St. Louis' special teams unit and established himself as one of the league's top return specialists, leading the UFL with 340 punt return yards on 32 returns.

According to PFF, Fresch earned a 74.6 punt return grade, a mark that would've ranked among the NFL's top 20 qualified punt returners in 2025. His performance earned him All-UFL honors as the league's Punt Return Specialist.

Fresch also proved he can contribute defensively, recording 33 total tackles and two sacks across 10 regular-season games. While his quickest path onto an NFL roster will likely come through special teams, he's already shown he can provide valuable depth in the secondary.

Shaun Wade

Another defensive back worth keeping a close eye on this summer is Shaun Wade. The former Dallas Renegades standout is back in the NFL after signing with the Philadelphia Eagles following an outstanding UFL campaign.

The former Ohio State Buckeye spent four seasons in the NFL, highlighted by a 14-game season with the New England Patriots in 2023. Still just 27 years old, Wade showed throughout the spring that he remains capable of competing at football's highest level.

Wade earned an 86.0 coverage grade from PFF and was one of the league's top cover corners despite appearing in only eight regular-season games. He tied for the UFL lead with 12 passes defended, finished second with three interceptions and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 42.9 percent of passes thrown his way across 263 coverage snaps.

His experience playing outside, in the slot and closer to the line of scrimmage gives Philadelphia valuable flexibility when constructing its secondary. Combined with his 6-foot-1, 191-pound frame and outstanding short-area quickness, Wade has a legitimate opportunity to earn another NFL roster spot.

Twenty-three players from the 2026 UFL season have signed NFL contracts and will compete for roster spots when training camps open later this month. For many, the road to the NFL didn't end after college, it simply took a different path through the UFL.







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5 UFL Players Poised to Make an NFL Roster - UFL

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