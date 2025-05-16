5.16.2025: North Carolina FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

May 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







Mikey Maldonado, Oalex Anderson and Louie Perez each recorded a goal and assist as North Carolina FC earned a 4-2 victory against Oakland Roots SC at First Horizon Stadium, withstanding a pair of second-half goals by Jürgen Damm and Peter Wilson as Roots attempted to rally.







USL Super League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.