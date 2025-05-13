5.13.2025: DC Power FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
A second-half brace from Emina Ekić, featuring an olimpico game-winner, gave Spokane Zephyr FC a 2-1 victory over DC Power FC at Audi Field after Madison Wolfbauer equalized from the penalty spot.
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 13, 2025
- Match Preview: Westchester SC vs FMFC - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.