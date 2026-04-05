4.4.2026: Sarasota Paradise vs. One Knoxville SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Sarasota Paradise YouTube Video
Braudílio Rodrigues opened the scoring in the 55th minute before assisting Babacar Diene only four minutes later to lead One Knoxville SC to a 2-1 win over Sarasota Paradise in the first meeting between the two sides at the Premier Sports Complex, with Jonathan Bolanos getting a goal back for the hosts in the 74th minute.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 5, 2026
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