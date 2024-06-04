26 USHL Players Selected to Participate in 2024 NHL Draft Combine

The United States Hockey League is well represented at the 2024 National Hockey League Scouting Combine with 26 players receiving invitations to the event scheduled for June 3-8 at KeyBank Center and Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

The NHL Scouting Combine gives the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2024 draft at Sphere in Las Vegas June 28-29. A total of 100 players are scheduled to attend this year's Combine.

Included amongst the invitees are the 2023 USHL Player of the Year in forward Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel), who won this year's Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA Player of the Year, defenseman Arytom Levshunov, a member of the 2023 USHL All-Rookie First Team as a member of the Green Bay Gamblers, Chicago Steel forward Michael Hage, who was a member of the 2024 All-USHL First Team, Matvei Gridin, a Muskegon Lumberjack forward who was a member of the 2024 USHL First Team, forward Trevor Connelly, a Tri-City Storm forward who was a 2024 All-USHL Second Team selection and forward Sacha Boisvert, a member of the Muskegon Lumberjacks who was a 2024 All-USHL Third Team pick.

Complete list of 2024 NHL Scouting Combine Invitees

USHL Players Attending 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

Last Name First Name Team USHL Team

Bednarik Kamil USA Hockey NTDP

Boisvert Sacha Muskegon

Buium Zeev Denver USA Hockey NTDP

Burrows Hagen Sioux City

Celebrini Macklin Boston University Chicago

Connelly Treveor Tri-City

Eiserman Cole USA Hockey NTDP

Emery EJ USA Hockey NTDP

Gridin Matvei Muskegon

Hage Michael Chicago

Henricks Tanner Lincoln

Humphreys Christian USA Hockey NTDP

Hutson Cole USA Hockey NTDP

Kleber Adam Lincoln

Letourneau Dean St. Andrews Sioux Falls

Levshunov Artyom Michigan State Green Bay

Moore Javon Minnetonka Sioux Falls

Mustard John Waterloo

Plante Max USA Hockey NTDP

Ralph Colin Shattuck Dubuque

Skahan Will USA Hockey NTDP

Stiga Teddy USA Hockey NTDP

Yegorov Mikhail Omaha

Van Vliet Lucas USA Hockey NTDP

Zellers Will Shattuck Green Bay

Ziemer Brodie USA Hockey NTDP

