26 USHL Players Selected to Participate in 2024 NHL Draft Combine
June 4, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
The United States Hockey League is well represented at the 2024 National Hockey League Scouting Combine with 26 players receiving invitations to the event scheduled for June 3-8 at KeyBank Center and Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.
The NHL Scouting Combine gives the 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2024 draft at Sphere in Las Vegas June 28-29. A total of 100 players are scheduled to attend this year's Combine.
Included amongst the invitees are the 2023 USHL Player of the Year in forward Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel), who won this year's Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA Player of the Year, defenseman Arytom Levshunov, a member of the 2023 USHL All-Rookie First Team as a member of the Green Bay Gamblers, Chicago Steel forward Michael Hage, who was a member of the 2024 All-USHL First Team, Matvei Gridin, a Muskegon Lumberjack forward who was a member of the 2024 USHL First Team, forward Trevor Connelly, a Tri-City Storm forward who was a 2024 All-USHL Second Team selection and forward Sacha Boisvert, a member of the Muskegon Lumberjacks who was a 2024 All-USHL Third Team pick.
Complete list of 2024 NHL Scouting Combine Invitees
USHL Players Attending 2024 NHL Scouting Combine
Last Name First Name Team USHL Team
Bednarik Kamil USA Hockey NTDP
Boisvert Sacha Muskegon
Buium Zeev Denver USA Hockey NTDP
Burrows Hagen Sioux City
Celebrini Macklin Boston University Chicago
Connelly Treveor Tri-City
Eiserman Cole USA Hockey NTDP
Emery EJ USA Hockey NTDP
Gridin Matvei Muskegon
Hage Michael Chicago
Henricks Tanner Lincoln
Humphreys Christian USA Hockey NTDP
Hutson Cole USA Hockey NTDP
Kleber Adam Lincoln
Letourneau Dean St. Andrews Sioux Falls
Levshunov Artyom Michigan State Green Bay
Moore Javon Minnetonka Sioux Falls
Mustard John Waterloo
Plante Max USA Hockey NTDP
Ralph Colin Shattuck Dubuque
Skahan Will USA Hockey NTDP
Stiga Teddy USA Hockey NTDP
Yegorov Mikhail Omaha
Van Vliet Lucas USA Hockey NTDP
Zellers Will Shattuck Green Bay
Ziemer Brodie USA Hockey NTDP
