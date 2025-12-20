24 Days of WNBA: Day 20

Published on December 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Connecting from deep

Day 20 of our End of Year Countdown highlights the long distance jumpers that left us in awe!

#24DaysofWNBA







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.