2026 UFL Schedule Released: Primetime Openers, Rivalries and Championship Path

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) released its 2026 schedule on Thursday. The 10-week regular season will feature 40 games, followed by a two-week postseason.

The 2026 UFL season kicks off on March 27, with the Louisville Kings beginning their inaugural campaign by hosting the Birmingham Stallions in a primetime matchup to ignite the season. Following the first Friday Night Football game of the year, Saturday is packed with rivalry showdowns. St. Louis will make its 2026 debut at The BattleDome, hosting the reigning UFL Champion DC Defenders on ESPN.

Adding to the opening weekend slate, the Battle of Texas will take center stage as the Dallas Renegades host the Houston Gamblers. Week One concludes on Sunday with Anthony Becht's Orlando Storm hosting the Columbus Aviators in their first-ever game.

Two teams will host their home openers in Week Two. The week begins with a Friday Night Football matchup between DC and Columbus in the Buckeye State. Houston will also open its home slate on Easter Sunday, welcoming Birmingham in a nationally televised contest on ESPN. The week wraps up with a rare Tuesday night game between Dallas and St. Louis on FS1.

The defending UFL Champion DC Defenders will return home for the first time in Week Three on April 11. Head Coach Shannon Harris brings the championship hardware back to the nation's capital as DC hosts Houston.

Week Four features another anticipated home debut, as AJ McCarron and Birmingham return home on April 18. Orlando will be in town, marking a reunion of sorts as former coach-quarterback duo Anthony Becht and McCarron face off on opposite sidelines.

Week Five showcases one of the most anticipated duels of the season. Orlando hosts St. Louis on ESPN in a Saturday night showdown between Becht and Ricky Proehl. The matchup carries added intrigue, as Becht faces both his former team and former assistant coach.

While the Kentucky Derby will command national attention during the first weekend of May, the UFL takes its turn with a full slate of games in Week Six. Action begins Thursday as Louisville hosts St. Louis on FS1. Columbus, DC, and Orlando will also host games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Week Seven concludes with a special Mother's Day matchup, as Houston hosts Orlando in a Sunday night clash on FS1.

The second half of the season will feature several promotional nights highlighted by bobblehead giveaways. On May 1, Houston at Columbus will feature a Jim Tressel bobblehead. Columbus at St. Louis on May 8 will spotlight a Ricky Proehl bobblehead. May 24 includes a Chris Redman bobblehead during Dallas at Louisville, while the St. Louis - Houston matchup that same day will feature a Jim Kelly bobblehead. Week Ten promotions include an AJ McCarron bobblehead on May 30 and a Ted Ginn Jr. bobblehead during the UFL regular-season finale on May 31.

Following the regular season, the UFL postseason begins with two semifinal games on June 7. Game One will kick off at 2:00 p.m. CT on ABC, followed by Game Two at 5:00 p.m. CT on FOX.

The 2026 UFL Championship is scheduled for June 13 at 2:00 p.m. CT on ABC.







