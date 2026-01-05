2026 UFL Draft: What You Need to Know

ARLINGTON, TX - January 5, 2026 - With the 2026 season set to kick off on Friday, March 27, the United Football League (UFL) is laying the groundwork for what could be its most transformative year yet. Expansion teams, fresh rosters, new head coaches, and a revamped player selection process will all come together this January as the UFL conducts its 2026 Draft.

Rather than a traditional single-event draft, the league will roll out a multi-phase selection process, beginning with a dedicated Quarterback Draft, followed by Regional College Allocations, and culminating in a two-day UFL Draft designed to build depth and competitive balance across all eight teams.

The clock starts now.

Fans' Guide to the 2026 UFL Draft Week

Although it won't follow a traditional draft format, the process is straightforward. On Friday, January 9, the Quarterback Draft will be conducted privately among team coaches. The following day, January 10, Regional College Allocations will once again take place behind closed doors. Those selections will be released Monday, January 12, serving as a preview for the official UFL Draft on January 13 and 14.

Beginning with the Quarterback Draft, it's clear the league is emphasizing the most important position on the field. So crucial, in fact, that the UFL devotes an entire day to selecting the future leaders of each franchise. By identifying quarterbacks first, coaches are given the opportunity to shape their teams from the top down, while also helping ensure a more balanced distribution of talent across the league.

Phase Two begins on Saturday, January 10, with the Regional College Allocation. You might be asking, what does this mean? League ownership has consistently emphasized the importance of building local ties and this phase puts that philosophy into action. Each team may select up to three players from its allocated colleges, strengthening connections to the community while boosting fan familiarity and overall market growth. The push toward developing "homegrown" talent takes a meaningful step forward in this phase.

The third and final phase of the draft unfolds over two days. Teams enter day one with a limited foundation - typically a full quarterback room and a handful of other positions filled at most. The heavy lifting of building depth, competitive balance, and roster identity takes place across these two days.

Day One of the UFL Draft includes players who finished the 2025 UFL season on active rosters or injured reserve. Each team may protect up to 12 players on a reserve list, preventing them from being exposed to the draft pool. Selections are made in a snake-style format, broken into six positional groups: Offensive Linemen, Running Backs/Tight Ends, Wide Receivers, Defensive Front Seven (Linebackers, Defensive Ends, Defensive Tackles), Defensive Backs, and Specialists. Draft order will be determined by the UFL Football Operations department through a virtual lottery.

Day Two mirrors the same positional structure but focuses on the Free Agent Draft. Eligible players include those not under contract with another professional league: NFL draft-eligible players, former NFL training camp participants, UFL Showcase attendees, players who signed letters of intent, and other available free agents.

Including quarterbacks selected, college allocated, and reserved players, UFL teams are required to select a minimum of 60 players and a maximum of 62 players to complete their rosters.

While the 2026 UFL Draft will not be streamed, fans can follow draft coverage on January 13 and 14 through league social media channels and on TheUFL.com.

