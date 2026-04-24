2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs to Begin April 30 in Boston, May 2 in Montréal

Published on April 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) standings have come down to the final day of the regular season for the third straight year, culminating tomorrow with a full slate of four games and all eight teams in action. A new PWHL single-day attendance record will be set as fans enjoy competition to determine first place, the fourth and final playoff berth, and the team that earns the first overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft.

The 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja, will begin at the Tsongas Center on Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET with a best-of-five semifinal series featuring the Boston Fleet. Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday, May 2, time to be determined. The Montréal Victoire will open their best-of-five semifinal series at Place Bell on Saturday, May 2, time to be determined. The winners will advance to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals for a best-of-five championship series. Once the final standings are confirmed, the first-place team will have a 24-hour window to select its semifinal opponent - choosing between the third- or fourth-place teams. The selection will be unveiled Sunday on team social media platforms, followed by full playoff schedules to be announced by the PWHL.

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE AND SCENARIOS

12 p.m. ET: New York Sirens at Boston Fleet (Tsongas Center)

Boston can secure first place with a regulation win combined with a loss of any kind by Montréal, or with an overtime/shootout win combined with a Montréal regulation loss.

New York has been eliminated from playoff contention and will finish third in the 'Gold Plan' standings that determine the draft order of selection among non-playoff teams.

2 p.m. ET: Toronto Sceptres at Ottawa Charge (TD Place)

The fourth and final playoff berth will be decided between Ontario rivals, where Ottawa can clinch with a win of any kind or with an overtime/shootout loss, while Toronto must win in regulation.

The losing team will place fourth in the draft order of selection among non-playoff teams.

7 p.m. ET: Minnesota Frost at Vancouver Goldeneyes (Pacific Coliseum)

Minnesota, the two-time defending Walter Cup champions, have already clinched third place in the standings and will face either Boston or Montréal in the playoff semifinals.

Vancouver can secure the first overall draft pick with a regulation win combined with an overtime/shootout win or loss of any kind by Seattle, or with an overtime/shootout win combined with a Seattle loss of any kind.

10 p.m. ET: Montréal Victoire at Seattle Torrent (Climate Pledge Arena)

Montréal can clinch first place with a win of any kind or a Boston loss of any kind.

Seattle can earn the first overall draft pick with a regulation win or a Vancouver loss of any kind, or with an overtime/shootout win combined with an overtime/shootout win by Vancouver.

Click for standings, tiebreak procedure, and draft order of selection standings.

PWHL WALTER CUP PLAYOFFS COVERAGE AND TICKETS

Canadian coverage of the semifinal round will be split exclusively between TSN and Prime Video. Live coverage of the Montréal series will be available in French on either RDS or Prime Video, to be announced upon confirmation of the matchups. Live coverage is available to fans in the United States through the Scripps Sports Network, the league's local and regional broadcast partners, select over-the-air networks, and on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. The PWHL Walter Cup Finals will air nationally in the U.S. on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in Canada.







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