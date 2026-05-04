2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoff Schedule Updates

Published on May 3, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced schedule information for the final three potential games in the semifinal round of the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs, presented by SharkNinja,

Game 4 of the semifinal series between the first-seed Montréal Victoire and the third-seed Minnesota Frost, if necessary, will be hosted by Minnesota and played at Grand Casino Arena on Friday, May 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT.

Game 5 between Montréal and Minnesota, if necessary, would be hosted by Montréal and played at Place Bell on Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Game 5 of the semifinal series between the second-seed Boston Fleet and the fourth-seed Ottawa Charge, if necessary, would be hosted by Boston and played at the Tsongas Center on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Minnesota currently leads Montréal 1-0 and Boston and Ottawa are tied 1-1. The winners of each best-of-five series will advance to the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to compete in a best-of-five championship series.

REMAINING PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Game 2: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Game 3: Montréal at Minnesota (Grand Casino Arena) at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT

Friday, May 8, 2026

Game 3: Boston at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) at 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Montréal at Minnesota (Grand Casino Arena) at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT*

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Game 4: Boston at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, May 11, 2026

Game 5: Minnesota at Montréal (Place Bell) at 7 p.m. ET*

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Game 5: Ottawa at Boston (Tsongas Center) at 7 p.m. ET*

*if necessary

FIRST THREE PLAYOFF RESULTS

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Game 1: Ottawa (1) at Boston (2)

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Game 1: Minnesota (5) at Montréal (4) OT

Game 2: Ottawa (3) at Boston (1)

Canadian coverage of the series between Montréal and Minnesota is available exclusively on Prime Video in both English and French, and the series between Boston and Ottawa is available exclusively on TSN. Live coverage of both semifinals is available to fans in the United States through local and regional broadcast partners including NESN/NESN+ for Boston games and FOX 9+ for Minnesota games, the Scripps Sports Network, select over-the-air networks, and on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel.







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