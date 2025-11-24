2026 CPL-U Sports Draft Order Confirmed, to Air on OneSoccer and Canadian Premier League YouTube

Published on November 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) confirmed today the selection order and broadcast details for 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree, which will be available to viewers on OneSoccer and the CPL YouTube channel on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The draft will be hosted by OneSoccer broadcasters Adam Jenkins and Gareth Wheeler.

The 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft will consist of two rounds, with nine selections in round one and seven selections in round two. The selection order is determined by a combination of the 2025 regular season standings, playoff results and trades completed during the year.

Incoming CPL club FC Supra du Québec will hold the first two picks in the opening round, while Vancouver FC will select fifth after acquiring the pick from York United FC as part of the Gabriel Bitar transfer announced in January 2025. The full draft order is as follows:

The CPL-U SPORTS Draft is open to any U SPORTS underclassmen with one to four years of eligibility remaining, provided they are in good standing with their school's athletic program and academic institution and intend to return to school the following year. Once selected, players may be invited to pre-season training with their prospective club, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season.

CPL clubs may add up to three players on CPL-U SPORTS contracts to their developmental roster. These contracts were created to provide opportunities for the next generation of talent in Canada. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS contract do not count toward a club's player compensation budget.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.