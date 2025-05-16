2025 PWHL Finals Presented by Scotiabank to Begin Tuesday

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced the schedule for the 2025 PWHL Finals, presented by Scotiabank, between the Ottawa Charge and the defending Walter Cup champion Minnesota Frost. The teams will compete in a best-of-five series, beginning Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Ottawa's TD Place.

Ottawa advanced to the PWHL Finals with a 2-1 win over the Montréal Victoire on Friday night to secure a 3-1 series victory. Minnesota eliminated the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday night following a 4-3 overtime victory to win the semifinal series 3-1.

This marks the second straight season that the PWHL Finals will feature the league's two playoff underdogs competing for the Walter Cup. Ottawa (12-2-4-12) and Minnesota (10-5-4-11) finished in third and fourth place, respectively, during the regular season with 44 points each. The Frost won last year's championship in five games as the fourth-place team over third-place Boston, while the Charge are making their first appearance in the PWHL Finals.

PWHL FINALS SCHEDULE

Ottawa Charge (3) vs. Minnesota Frost (4)

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Game 1: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Game 2: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Game 3: Ottawa at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, May 26, 2025

Game 4: Ottawa at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center) at 5 p.m. ET*

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Game 5: Minnesota at Ottawa (TD Place) at 7 p.m. ET*

*If necessary

BROADCAST COVERAGE

TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Finals with live Canadian coverage of every game on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app, and French-language coverage on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. Kenzie Lalonde will bring the play-by-play action to fans throughout the series alongside analyst Cheryl Pounder and reporter Rob Pizzo. Additional live coverage in English will feature an on-site studio panel with analysts Becky Kellar and Alexis Pearson. Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (Analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andrée-Anne Barbeau (Studio Host) and Karell Émard (Studio Analyst) will be the team providing live coverage in French.

Live coverage of the PWHL Finals will be available to fans in the United States through the league's local and regional broadcast partners, including FanDuel Sports Network North, on various stations distributed in partnership with Gray Media, Scripps Sports and the Sinclair Broadcast Group, and globally on YouTube outside of Canada, Czechia and Slovakia. Internationally, games will be distributed by NOVA Prime in Czechia and Slovakia.

TICKETS

Tickets for Games 1, 2 & 5 of the PWHL Finals in Ottawa will be available for public sale at noon tomorrow (Saturday). Tickets for Games 3 & 4 in Minnesota are on sale now. Click the following links for team-specific ticket information: Ottawa, Minnesota.







