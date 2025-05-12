2025 PWHL Awards Ceremony to be Held June 25 in Ottawa

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that the 2025 PWHL Awards Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the Hard Rock Live theatre in Ottawa, Ontario. The event will be part of a two-day celebration of the league's future and current stars with the 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck taking place at the venue on June 24.

The PWHL will begin announcing the finalists for six of its regular-season awards on Tuesday, May 13. Announcements will continue throughout the PWHL Playoffs, culminating with the finalists for the Billie Jean King MVP Award on Thursday, May 22. In addition to the Billie Jean King MVP Award, finalists for Forward of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goaltender of the Year presented by Rogers, Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year will all be disclosed.

PWHL Awards Finalists - Schedule of Announcements:

Tuesday May 13: Forward of the Year

Awarded to the forward who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Wednesday May 14: Defender of the Year

Awarded to the defender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Thursday May 15: Goaltender of the Year presented by Rogers

Awarded to the goaltender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

Tuesday May 20: Coach of the Year

Awarded to the head coach whose contributions most impacted their team's on-ice success throughout the regular season.

Wednesday May 21: Rookie of the Year

Awarded to player who showcases the most outstanding ability throughout their first regular season of professional play. Players eligible for the Rookie of the Year Award must be competing in their first season of professional hockey in North America and begin the season in their 25th birth year or younger. For Season Two, 1999-born players are eligible for the Rookie of the Year Award.

Thursday May 22: Billie Jean King MVP Award

Awarded to the player considered most valuable to their team's success throughout the regular season.

PWHL Awards Selection Committee:

This year's awards selection committee features a cross-section of representatives and a weighted model for tabulating votes:

50% of voting points to media across North America, including in the six team markets

25% of voting points to PWHL general managers and head coaches

15% of voting points to PWHL broadcast talent

10% of voting points to the PWHLPA

The selection committee submitted their ballots between the conclusion of the regular-season and the commencement of the playoffs. Voters were asked to submit their top three choices for each award, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote, and one point for a third-place vote. Media members were provided ballots in consultation with the Women's Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Additional Awards:

In addition to the six awards, the selection committee also cast votes for the league's First and Second All-Star Teams and an All-Rookie Team. The league's Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP, awarded to the player considered most valuable to their team's success throughout the playoffs, will be presented at the conclusion of the PWHL Finals as determined by the committee. The league's Top Goal Scorer Award (Marie-Philip Poulin) and Points Leader Award (Sarah Fillier and Hilary Knight) will be formally presented during the awards ceremony.

The PWHL's "hockey for all" award presented by Scotiabank, is awarded to the player who made the greatest impact in their community during the 2024-25 regular season. Scotiabank will donate $10,000 to a Canadian charity of the winner's choice that supports youth or grassroots hockey, with a focus on accessibility, diversity, and inclusion. The winner will be selected by PWHL executives based on nominations submitted by all six teams.







