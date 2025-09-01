2025 MLR Draft Day Reflections

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







As Major League Rugby's CEO, Nic Benson, stood at the podium last week, college rugby stars across the country watched on, eagerly anticipating to see if their would be picked in the 2025 MLR Draft. Draft Show Host, Will Hooley shares his reflections on the day

Will Hooley

As Major League Rugby's CEO, Nic Benson, stood at the podium last week, college rugby stars across the country watched on, eagerly anticipating to see if their would be picked in the 2025 MLR Draft.

With a wish to create the biggest and best product to value the importance of MLR's College Draft Day, the decision to perform Round 1 LIVE on ESPNU, from the state-of-the-art studio at the PGA of America Headquarters, was one that added to the occasion. Nine names were read out during the show, each one being a momentous occasion, allowing those young rugby players selected to quite literally see their dreams become a reality.

Overall, 26 names were announced across the three rounds, signifying the beginning of the 2025 Draft class' professional rugby journey. A journey that is one of excitement and honor, but also one where challenges lie ahead. Each of the Draftees will have to work incredibly hard, integrate themselves into a new team and quite literally compete for spots in a roster against guys, mostly older, who won't go easy on them. That's the reality of professional sport.

One of those Draftees who will look to make an early impact in their first MLR season, will be Will Sherman from UCLA. With the illustrious #1 overall pick, Sherman follows in the footsteps of some of MLR's previous #1 pick Draft Day talents, many of whom stepped up in their rookie year. The athletic second row will be alongside 2023 #1 pick Sam Golla and 2024 #1 pick Erich Storti at Anthem Rugby Carolina next season. From video tape and seeing the impact that Sherman had at UCLA, under the stewardship of Director of Rugby Harry Bennett, the young 6 ft 5 in, 245 lbs lock is one to watch, described by college rugby expert Alex Goff as "a pure second row".

It is a positive sign to see the growth of talent within forwards like Sherman coming through the college ranks and standing out at a MLR Draft. Sherman, a Collegiate All-American and USA U23's product, was amongst 17 forwards picked up in this year's Draft, with an impressive five props and three hookers catching MLR GMs' attention. Amongst those front row selects were #2 overall pick Campbell Robb from CWU, selected by Anthem RC, #4 overall pick Connor Devos from Lindenwood University, selected by Old Glory DC and #6 overall pick Elias Garza from Life University, selected by Chicago Hounds. All three players illustrated in their college campaigns front row power and 'know-how' of their specific position, characteristics that put them in a very good place to now make the step up into professional rugby. It is without doubt that this year was one of the best pools of front row talent in a MLR Draft. For MLR franchises, an American domestic player in a specificalist position, such as prop, hooker and even lock has not always been easy to find. These picks this year will potentially be worth their wait in gold for their team, and subsequently for USA Rugby too!

There are plenty of other Drafted players to watch out for in next season's MLR. Cal's powerful number eight Ieremia Ieremia, a rugby to football, then back to rugby convert, and CWU's standout winger Oscar Treacy, winner of the 2025 Rudy Scholz Award, were both picked by MLR's new franchise, California Legion. The depth of talent selected across all three rounds is noticeable, illustrating the growth of the on field product across the college landscape both in CRAA and NCR. This will undoubtedly help continue to grow rugby in the US.

It is now time for the anticipation to fall on MLR fans who will await to see how the Draft class of 2025 will get on next season. It is only the very beginning of the journey for these Draft products, but it is worth acknowledging their hard work and achievement. Only 26 players were selected from the 151 athletes entered into the Draft; that's an achievement in itself, whatever happens in their careers moving forward.

Draft Day brought celebrations and emotions. The standout example captured wonderfully on social media, as #3 overall pick Tia'i Vavao was filmed by a family member, reacting live with his loved ones at home, when selected by the Seattle Seawolves. It's a beautiful illustration of a young man who made a dream become a reality, sharing the moment with those close to him. A wholesome moment. A LIVE moment. A moment that no one can take away from him.







