2025 Major League Rugby College Draft - the Recap

Published on August 31, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







On set of the 2025 MLR Draft, the three hosts give their instant reactions to the biggest surprises, best picks, and storylines coming out of draft night:

Will Hooley: Former Major League Rugby player, USA Eagle, and current MLR Broadcaster

Alex Corbisiero: Former England international, British & Irish Lion, and MLR Assistant Coach

Ryan Fitzgerald: Former MLR GM, NFL Scout, and current Director of Rugby at Loyola University NOLA

Watch the full MLR Draft Show for free on the ESPN app: https://bit.ly/MLRESPN







