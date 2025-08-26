2025 Is the Year of the Striker in the CPL

Published on August 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Why has 2025 become the Year Of The Striker in the Canadian Premier League?

We dive into that and a fascinating Golden Boot race on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen Ã°Å¸Å½â¢Ã¯Â¸Â

FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/LBzwWRfS8HQ?si=dp6NHc9tcCTENbCL







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 26, 2025

Valour FC Sign Forward Oskar Van Hattum - Valour FC

