2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs Begin Today, to be Broadcast on TSN and OneSoccer

Published on October 22, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League today kicks off its 2025 Playoffs, which will run through the 2025 CPL Final on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

All five remaining matches in the CPL's Rise to the North, the quest to lift the coveted North Star Cup as CPL Champions by winning the CPL Final, will be broadcast on TSN and OneSoccer. The eventual CPL Champions will also earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the premier club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The Ascent Begins on Wednesday, Oct. 22 with the Knockout Match, when fourth place finisher Halifax Wanderers FC host fifth seed York United FC. Kickoff at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, N.S. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Climbs Continues for the winner of the Knockout Match, who will advance to the Semifinal Qualifier on Sunday, Oct. 26. Either Halifax or York will face third-seed Cavalry FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, Alta. beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The Semifinal Qualifier is one of two matches to be contested the first weekend of the 2025 CPL Playoffs, alongside a Summit Showdown in the Championship Semifinal, which will see 2025 Regular Season Winners Forge FC host second-place finisher Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 26 for the right to host the 2025 CPL Final. That match will kick off at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Both matches on Sunday, Oct. 26 will be preceded by an hour-long pregame show on OneSoccer.

There will be one last Gateway to Glory in the Contender Semifinal, the penultimate match of this year's playoffs, which will see the loser of the Championship Semifinal face the winner of the Semifinal Qualifier to decide the visiting team at the 2025 CPL Final. Dates and times for the Contender Semifinal, which will be played on either Saturday, Nov. 1 or Sunday, Nov. 2, will be confirmed at a later date.

The climb ends at the peak - the 2025 CPL Final - where a new champion will rise to the top. Kickoff in either Hamilton, Ont. or Ottawa, Ont. is set for Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.