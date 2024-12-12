2024 WNBA Expansion Draft Presented by State Farm

December 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







Find out who the Golden State Valkyries selected to join their inaugural roster in 2025.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.