2024 Conference Finals Recap: Major League Rugby

July 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)







Experience the 2024 MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com with a recap of the two Conference Finals matches. We'll cover the major upsets, best tries, intense moments, and who claims the titles of Eastern and Western Conference Champions. Plus, get an exclusive preview of the upcoming MLR Championship, which will air this Sunday at 4 PM ET on FOX.

Matches covered: New England Free Jacks vs. Chicago Hounds Seattle Seawolves vs. Dallas Jackals

Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/

