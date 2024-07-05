2024 CFL Season Trivia: Are You a True Fan?

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)







Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba dive into an electrifying CFL trivia showdown, testing each other's knowledge on the most thrilling moments of the 2024 season so far! Participate in this trivia yourself, and test your CFL knowledge!

(trivia answers are accurate as of the conclusion of Week 4 of the 2024 CFL season)

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989

