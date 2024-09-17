2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: September 18, 2024

September 17, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The following Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoff clinch scenario will be in play on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, as Halifax Wanderers FC host Pacific FC in game rescheduled from Matchweek 14:

- Forge FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if Halifax Wanderers FC beats Pacific FC at Wanderers Grounds.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 19 will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. More information regarding the 2024 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this month.

