2024 BIG3 Week 8 Game Recaps
August 7, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
3's Company (6-2) vs Enemies (6-2)
Final Score:
3's Company: 50 Enemies: 23
Top Performers:
Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 17 points, 8 rebounds
Mario Chalmers - (3's Company) 14 points, 3 rebounds
Nasir Core - (3's Company) 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Game Summary:
3's Company clinch first playoff spot since 2018 with win
Enemies struggle in first half
5-20 from the field, 1-7 from the field
Jordan Crawford with two points
3's Company winning the offensive rebound battle, getting to more 50-50 balls
12-0 run by 3's Company opens up 20-point lead early in the second half
Team outside of Michael Beasley combined for 14 points last week; Mario Chalmers with 14 points himself this week
Rest of team outside of Beasley combined for 33 points this week
3's Company outscores Enemies 25-10
Enemies finish shooting 10-37 from the field, 1-11 from 3
Outrebound 29-18
Commit five turnovers
3's Company clinches first playoff spot since 2018
Ghost Ballers (4-4) vs Tri-State (5-3):
Final Score:
Tri-State: 50 Ghost Ballers: 34
Top Performers:
Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Henry Sims (Tri-State) - 14 points, 4 rebounds
Mike Taylor (Ghost Ballers) - 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Game Summary:
Loser goes home, winner keeps their playoff hopes alive
Tri-State dominating glass outrebounding Ghost Ballers 19-6 in first half
Ghost Ballers can't find shot; 6-20 from field, 0-7 from 3-point range
Tri-State struggling with fouls; Ray Nixon had to sit in first half due to fouls
Henry Sims perfect from the field at break, team-high 10 points for Tri-State
Kevin Murphy with 14 of his 22 points in the second half
Ghost Ballers finish shooting 27 percent from the field, eight percent from behind the arc
Missed three free throws as well
Ghost Ballers gave up 25 points in the second half after just allowing 10 points last week
Tri-State keeps playoff hopes alive; need Triplets loss to make first playoff appearance since 2021
Triplets (4-4) vs Bivouac (7-1):
Final Score:
Bivouac: 51 Triplets: 46
Top Performers:
Jeff Ayres (Triplets) - 21 points, 12 rebounds
Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Jaylen Johnson (Bivouac) - 19 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary:
Without Joe Johnson for third consecutive game; added Shakur Juiston
Bivouac get out to 15-6 lead but Triplets going on 9-2 run to cut it to 17-15 early in the first half
Triplets goes on a 11-0 run to close out the first half and take their first lead of the game (26-24)
Both teams struggled with turnovers (Bivouac 7, Triplets 6) but Bivouac got second opportunities by getting to lose balls and grabbing more offensive rebounds
Triplets struggles from perimeter and beyond; shoots just 4-21 from the 3-point line and 1-7 from 4-point circle (came into game as best 3-point shooting team)
Corey Brewer notches third double-double of the season
Jaylen Johnson (19), Jeff Ayres (21) drop BIG3 career-highs in points for respective teams
Bivouac earns No. 1 seed for playoffs; records most wins in franchise history
Trilogy (4-4) vs Ball Hogs (3-5)
Final Score:
Trilogy: 51 Ball Hogs: 38
Top Performers:
Earl Clark (Trilogy) - 23 points, 10 rebounds
Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Jodie Meeks (Ball Hogs) - 15 points, 10 rebounds
Game Summary:
Trilogy gets out to 15-2 start
Ball Hogs shoot 22 percent from the field and 3-point line
Earl Clark and Isaiah Briscoe both in double figures early
Ball Hogs come roaring back with 16-6 run that started in first half and carried over into second half
3-point shooting got better (finished 4-5 from 3-point line in second half)
Outrebounded Trilogy in second half
Tied game at 33
Trilogy answered though with another 15-2 run after game was tied and never looked back
Forced turnovers
Suffocated Ball Hogs on defense when they tried to take ball to the rim
Trilogy ends season on four-game win streak after starting season 0-4
Ball Hogs fail to make playoff for seventh consecutive season
Only team in BIG3 to never make playoffs
Have finished under .500 6 out of 7 seasons
