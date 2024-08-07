2024 BIG3 Week 8 Game Recaps

August 7, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







3's Company (6-2) vs Enemies (6-2)

Final Score:

3's Company: 50 Enemies: 23

Top Performers:

Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 17 points, 8 rebounds

Mario Chalmers - (3's Company) 14 points, 3 rebounds

Nasir Core - (3's Company) 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Game Summary:

3's Company clinch first playoff spot since 2018 with win

Enemies struggle in first half

5-20 from the field, 1-7 from the field

Jordan Crawford with two points

3's Company winning the offensive rebound battle, getting to more 50-50 balls

12-0 run by 3's Company opens up 20-point lead early in the second half

Team outside of Michael Beasley combined for 14 points last week; Mario Chalmers with 14 points himself this week

Rest of team outside of Beasley combined for 33 points this week

3's Company outscores Enemies 25-10

Enemies finish shooting 10-37 from the field, 1-11 from 3

Outrebound 29-18

Commit five turnovers

3's Company clinches first playoff spot since 2018

Ghost Ballers (4-4) vs Tri-State (5-3):

Final Score:

Tri-State: 50 Ghost Ballers: 34

Top Performers:

Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Henry Sims (Tri-State) - 14 points, 4 rebounds

Mike Taylor (Ghost Ballers) - 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Game Summary:

Loser goes home, winner keeps their playoff hopes alive

Tri-State dominating glass outrebounding Ghost Ballers 19-6 in first half

Ghost Ballers can't find shot; 6-20 from field, 0-7 from 3-point range

Tri-State struggling with fouls; Ray Nixon had to sit in first half due to fouls

Henry Sims perfect from the field at break, team-high 10 points for Tri-State

Kevin Murphy with 14 of his 22 points in the second half

Ghost Ballers finish shooting 27 percent from the field, eight percent from behind the arc

Missed three free throws as well

Ghost Ballers gave up 25 points in the second half after just allowing 10 points last week

Tri-State keeps playoff hopes alive; need Triplets loss to make first playoff appearance since 2021

Triplets (4-4) vs Bivouac (7-1):

Final Score:

Bivouac: 51 Triplets: 46

Top Performers:

Jeff Ayres (Triplets) - 21 points, 12 rebounds

Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Jaylen Johnson (Bivouac) - 19 points, 7 rebounds

Game Summary:

Without Joe Johnson for third consecutive game; added Shakur Juiston

Bivouac get out to 15-6 lead but Triplets going on 9-2 run to cut it to 17-15 early in the first half

Triplets goes on a 11-0 run to close out the first half and take their first lead of the game (26-24)

Both teams struggled with turnovers (Bivouac 7, Triplets 6) but Bivouac got second opportunities by getting to lose balls and grabbing more offensive rebounds

Triplets struggles from perimeter and beyond; shoots just 4-21 from the 3-point line and 1-7 from 4-point circle (came into game as best 3-point shooting team)

Corey Brewer notches third double-double of the season

Jaylen Johnson (19), Jeff Ayres (21) drop BIG3 career-highs in points for respective teams

Bivouac earns No. 1 seed for playoffs; records most wins in franchise history

Trilogy (4-4) vs Ball Hogs (3-5)

Final Score:

Trilogy: 51 Ball Hogs: 38

Top Performers:

Earl Clark (Trilogy) - 23 points, 10 rebounds

Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Jodie Meeks (Ball Hogs) - 15 points, 10 rebounds

Game Summary:

Trilogy gets out to 15-2 start

Ball Hogs shoot 22 percent from the field and 3-point line

Earl Clark and Isaiah Briscoe both in double figures early

Ball Hogs come roaring back with 16-6 run that started in first half and carried over into second half

3-point shooting got better (finished 4-5 from 3-point line in second half)

Outrebounded Trilogy in second half

Tied game at 33

Trilogy answered though with another 15-2 run after game was tied and never looked back

Forced turnovers

Suffocated Ball Hogs on defense when they tried to take ball to the rim

Trilogy ends season on four-game win streak after starting season 0-4

Ball Hogs fail to make playoff for seventh consecutive season

Only team in BIG3 to never make playoffs

Have finished under .500 6 out of 7 seasons

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from August 7, 2024

2024 BIG3 Week 8 Game Recaps - BIG3

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.