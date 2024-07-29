2024 BIG3 Week 7 Game Recaps

July 29, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







3's Company (5-2) vs 3 Headed Monsters (3-4)

Final Score:

3 Headed Monsters: 50 3's Company: 44

Top Performers:

Michael Beasley - 30 points, 8 rebounds

Brandon Moss - 19 points, 12 rebounds

Jeff Teague - 13 points, 3 3-pointers

Game Summary:

3's Company with chance to clinch playoff spot if they win

3 Headed Monsters get out to early 12-7 lead

3's Company hit first three shots, miss next six

1-7 from 3-point line

Three turnovers

3 Headed Monsters with eight more points at halftime then they had all of last week (18)

15-3 run in middle of second half by 3's Company to take brief lead

After squandering lead, 3 Headed Monsters go on 11-2 run to take 48-40 lead

Michael Beasley with 23 of 30 points in second half; rest of team scores just three points combined after halftime

3's Company all over offensive glass but shoot just 3-15 from behind the arc

Three players score in double figures for 3 Headed Monsters (all three wins have occurred when three players score 10+ points)

Four players score eight or more points

Efficient shooting day for 3 Headed Monsters as they shoot 53 percent from the field

Enemies (6-1) vs Bivouac (6-1):

Final Score:

Bivouac: 50 Enemies: 44

Top Performers:

Garlon Green - 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists

Corey Brewer - 17 points, 13 rebounds

Jordan Crawford - 20 points, 7 rebounds

Game Summary:

Jordan Crawford vs Garlon Green in first half; 14 points and 16 points, respectively

Enemies taking advantage of offensive rebounds and turnovers to take slim lead into halftime

Intense game; Jordan Crawford and Gary Payton assessed double technicals after heated argument

Bivouac flip the script and dominate glass, specifically on offensive end

16 offensive boards compared to just eight for Enemies

Foul trouble by Bivouac kept Enemies in game

Ball movement was essential for Bivouac - 10 assists as a team

Contested game throughout for top seed; largest lead was six points

Bivouac clinches first playoff appearance in franchise history

Ball Hogs (3-4) vs Triplets (4-3):

Final Score:

Triplets: 51 Ball Hogs: 42

Top Performers:

Jeremy Pargo - 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Jodie Meeks - 19 points, 5 rebounds

DaJuan Summers - 17 points, 5 rebounds

Game Summary:

No Joe Johnson for second straight game

Triplets with early 15-7 lead

Both benches provide boost

Jannero Pargo with team-high 10 points off bench

Jodie Meeks with 6 points, Larry Sanders brings defensive intensity off bench

Shooting barrage - eight 3-pointers between both teams

Triplets 5-10 from 3-point range

Pargo brothers with 18 points combined

Undersized Triplets win rebound battle in first half

8-2 run out the second half gates by Triplets

12-0 run by Ball Hogs to tie it up after trailing by double digits

Triplets follow up run with 12-2 run

Triplets outrebound Ball Hogs 36-18

Grabbed nine offensive rebounds

Jeff Ayres with 15 rebounds against former team

Turnovers were a problem for Triplets but Ball Hogs struggle to shoot from 3-point line again (4-19 from 3-point line)

Ghost Ballers (4-3) vs Aliens (2-5):

Final Score:

Ghost Ballers: 50 Aliens: 30

Top Performers:

Mike Taylor (Ghost Ballers) - 18 points, 4 3-pointers

Chris Johnson (Ghost Ballers) - 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Devin Ebanks (Aliens) - 13 points, 3 rebounds

Game Summary:

Chris Johnson scores first 12 points for Ghost Ballers

Ghost Ballers go on 13-2 run after game was tied at 9 a piece

Fouls an issue for both teams

DeWayne Jackson had to sit with three first half fouls

Aliens in bonus

John Millsap with eight points off the bench for Aliens

Mike Taylor scoreless in first half

16-2 run for Ghost Ballers coming out of halftime

Mike Taylor scores first seven points for Ghost Ballers

Ghost Ballers open up lead as much as 21 points late in game

Mike Taylor with 18 second half points

Aliens eliminated with loss

Tri-State (4-3) vs Trilogy (3-4)

Final Score:

Trilogy: 51 Tri-State: 39

Top Performers:

Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Cady Lalanne (Trilogy) - 17 points, 10 rebounds

Game Summary:

Trilogy opens up game on 17-4 run

Shoot 63 percent from the field in the first half

Tri-State struggles to find shot and stay away from fouls/turnovers

Kevin Murphy just 2-12 from field at the break

Defensive turnaround in second for Tri-State

Force five turnovers

Defense leads to 10-0 run to cut lead under double digits

Tri-State has chance to make it one possession game late

Trilogy stuck on 45 points

Tri-State goes on 6-0 run

Trilogy misses back-to-back free throws in the bonus

Jason Richardson fouled at 3-point line but misses 3-point free throw in bonus, potential big opportunity to tie game missed

Trilogy shoots 56 percent from the field

Tri-State excels behind the perimeter (50 percent) but struggles from inside (28 percent)

Stephen Jackson's team with defensive pressure grabbing three steals and four blocks

Winners of three straight after 0-4 start to season (no team has ever made playoffs after starting 0-4)

Loss moves Tri-State out of top-4, eliminated 3 Headed Monsters

