2024 BIG3 Week 7 Game Recaps
July 29, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
3's Company (5-2) vs 3 Headed Monsters (3-4)
Final Score:
3 Headed Monsters: 50 3's Company: 44
Top Performers:
Michael Beasley - 30 points, 8 rebounds
Brandon Moss - 19 points, 12 rebounds
Jeff Teague - 13 points, 3 3-pointers
Game Summary:
3's Company with chance to clinch playoff spot if they win
3 Headed Monsters get out to early 12-7 lead
3's Company hit first three shots, miss next six
1-7 from 3-point line
Three turnovers
3 Headed Monsters with eight more points at halftime then they had all of last week (18)
15-3 run in middle of second half by 3's Company to take brief lead
After squandering lead, 3 Headed Monsters go on 11-2 run to take 48-40 lead
Michael Beasley with 23 of 30 points in second half; rest of team scores just three points combined after halftime
3's Company all over offensive glass but shoot just 3-15 from behind the arc
Three players score in double figures for 3 Headed Monsters (all three wins have occurred when three players score 10+ points)
Four players score eight or more points
Efficient shooting day for 3 Headed Monsters as they shoot 53 percent from the field
Enemies (6-1) vs Bivouac (6-1):
Final Score:
Bivouac: 50 Enemies: 44
Top Performers:
Garlon Green - 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists
Corey Brewer - 17 points, 13 rebounds
Jordan Crawford - 20 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary:
Jordan Crawford vs Garlon Green in first half; 14 points and 16 points, respectively
Enemies taking advantage of offensive rebounds and turnovers to take slim lead into halftime
Intense game; Jordan Crawford and Gary Payton assessed double technicals after heated argument
Bivouac flip the script and dominate glass, specifically on offensive end
16 offensive boards compared to just eight for Enemies
Foul trouble by Bivouac kept Enemies in game
Ball movement was essential for Bivouac - 10 assists as a team
Contested game throughout for top seed; largest lead was six points
Bivouac clinches first playoff appearance in franchise history
Ball Hogs (3-4) vs Triplets (4-3):
Final Score:
Triplets: 51 Ball Hogs: 42
Top Performers:
Jeremy Pargo - 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Jodie Meeks - 19 points, 5 rebounds
DaJuan Summers - 17 points, 5 rebounds
Game Summary:
No Joe Johnson for second straight game
Triplets with early 15-7 lead
Both benches provide boost
Jannero Pargo with team-high 10 points off bench
Jodie Meeks with 6 points, Larry Sanders brings defensive intensity off bench
Shooting barrage - eight 3-pointers between both teams
Triplets 5-10 from 3-point range
Pargo brothers with 18 points combined
Undersized Triplets win rebound battle in first half
8-2 run out the second half gates by Triplets
12-0 run by Ball Hogs to tie it up after trailing by double digits
Triplets follow up run with 12-2 run
Triplets outrebound Ball Hogs 36-18
Grabbed nine offensive rebounds
Jeff Ayres with 15 rebounds against former team
Turnovers were a problem for Triplets but Ball Hogs struggle to shoot from 3-point line again (4-19 from 3-point line)
Ghost Ballers (4-3) vs Aliens (2-5):
Final Score:
Ghost Ballers: 50 Aliens: 30
Top Performers:
Mike Taylor (Ghost Ballers) - 18 points, 4 3-pointers
Chris Johnson (Ghost Ballers) - 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Devin Ebanks (Aliens) - 13 points, 3 rebounds
Game Summary:
Chris Johnson scores first 12 points for Ghost Ballers
Ghost Ballers go on 13-2 run after game was tied at 9 a piece
Fouls an issue for both teams
DeWayne Jackson had to sit with three first half fouls
Aliens in bonus
John Millsap with eight points off the bench for Aliens
Mike Taylor scoreless in first half
16-2 run for Ghost Ballers coming out of halftime
Mike Taylor scores first seven points for Ghost Ballers
Ghost Ballers open up lead as much as 21 points late in game
Mike Taylor with 18 second half points
Aliens eliminated with loss
Tri-State (4-3) vs Trilogy (3-4)
Final Score:
Trilogy: 51 Tri-State: 39
Top Performers:
Isaiah Briscoe (Trilogy) - 25 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals
Cady Lalanne (Trilogy) - 17 points, 10 rebounds
Game Summary:
Trilogy opens up game on 17-4 run
Shoot 63 percent from the field in the first half
Tri-State struggles to find shot and stay away from fouls/turnovers
Kevin Murphy just 2-12 from field at the break
Defensive turnaround in second for Tri-State
Force five turnovers
Defense leads to 10-0 run to cut lead under double digits
Tri-State has chance to make it one possession game late
Trilogy stuck on 45 points
Tri-State goes on 6-0 run
Trilogy misses back-to-back free throws in the bonus
Jason Richardson fouled at 3-point line but misses 3-point free throw in bonus, potential big opportunity to tie game missed
Trilogy shoots 56 percent from the field
Tri-State excels behind the perimeter (50 percent) but struggles from inside (28 percent)
Stephen Jackson's team with defensive pressure grabbing three steals and four blocks
Winners of three straight after 0-4 start to season (no team has ever made playoffs after starting 0-4)
Loss moves Tri-State out of top-4, eliminated 3 Headed Monsters
