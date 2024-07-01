2024 BIG3 Week 3 Game Recaps
July 1, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
3 Headed Monsters (1-2) vs Bivouac (3-0):
Final Score:
Bivouac: 51 3 Headed Monsters: 45
Top Performers:
Greg Monroe (3 Headed Monsters) - 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Garlon Green (Bivouac) - 13 points, 9 rebounds,
Game Summary:
8-0 run by 3 Headed Monsters to start game followed by 23-2 run by Bivouac
Gerald Green with more points in first half (9) then he had in Week 2 (5)
Greg Monroe takes advantage of size mismatch to keep game within single digits
Scoring scattered amongst players for each team (3HM with three players in double figures, Bivouac with four of five players scoring 9 points or more)
Defensive battle in second half
Missed free throws late in second half while in bonus crucial
Greg Monroe missed FT
Brandon Moss missed FT
Greg Monroe second missed FT
All FTs missed in bonus while down 43-41
Javier Carter with offensive goaltending on a FT while 3 Headed Monsters in bonus to cut lead to two (47-45)
Jeff Teague airballs 4-pointer with Bivouac at game-point, Garlon Green gets easy putback dunk for game
Power (1-2) vs Triplets (2-1):
Final Score:
Triplets: 51 Power: 30
Top Performers:
Jeremy Pargo (Triplets) - 20 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 4-pointer
Jannero Pargo (Triplets) - 20 points, 6 3-pointers
Glen Rice Jr. (Power) - 14 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary:
No Joe Johnson for Triplets
Pargo brothers come up massively (40 points combined)
Glen Rice Jr. scores 12 of his 14 points in the second half
Huge discrepancy from behind the 3-point line (Triplets: 9, Power: 0)
Power has difficulties making shots close to the basket, getting help from the rest of the team outside of Rice Jr. (led team in points, rebounds, and assists)
Triplets move ball well and found the open shot (14-5 assist difference)
Ghost Ballers (2-1) vs Ball Hogs(1-2):
Final Score:
Ghost Ballers: 51 Ball Hogs: 47
Top Performers:
Chris Johnson (Ghost Ballers) - 17 points, 7 rebounds
Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs) - 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
Ryan "Hezi God" Carter (Ghost Ballers) - 14 points, 5 rebounds
Game Summary:
Both teams with tough starts shooting the ball in the first half (Ball Hogs 3-12, Ghost Ballers 2-14)
Ghost Ballers were looking to get Hezi God going - played entire first half and scored 14 points (only had 14 points in Weeks 1 and 2)
Other side, Ball Hogs trying to incorporate DaJuan Summers in game plan
Zero points through first two weeks, 12 points in Week 3)
Another tough shooting day for Ball Hogs shooting 5-for-21 from beyond the arc
Also had seven turnovers
Ghost Ballers outscore Ball Hogs in both halves
Killer 3's (0-3) vs Tri-State (2-1):
Final Score:
Tri-State: 50 Killer 3's: 34
Top Performers:
Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 19 points, 3 3-pointers
Jason Richardson (Tri-State) - 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Henry Sims (Tri-State) - 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
Game Summary:
Tri-State chemistry building - plays and sets emphasized in the first half leading to early 21-12 lead
Killer 3's make 11-4 run at the end of the first half to keep it close
Tri-State outscored Killer 3's 25-11 in the second half
Good ball movement and shots from behind the arc propelled Tri-State (10 team assists and 7 3-pointers made)
Killer 3's struggle defensively for third game in a row
Tri-State shot 53 percent from the field
The best rebounding team in the league got outrebounded - Killer 3's outrebounded 20-15
Donte Greene came into game as the leading scorer averaging 22 PPG - only scored 8 points
Jason Richardson and Kevin Murphy combined for 35 points
Enemies (3-0) vs Aliens (1-2):
Final Score:
Enemies: 51 Aliens: 45
Top Performers:
Devin Ebanks (Aliens) - 22 points, 5 rebounds
Jordan Crawford (Enemies) - 16 points, 3 rebounds
John Millsap (Aliens) - 11 points, 10 rebounds
Game Summary:
Aliens get out to early lead, Enemies struggle with fouls
Aliens 0-13 on 3-pointers to start game, finish game just 3-for-19 from long range
Enemies take advantage with mismatch of Isaiah Austin with size and skill early on, injured before the break
Caught an elbow in the ribs while guarding Dusan Bulut driving to the paint
Later returned to game
Aliens won on the glass to keep game within striking distance
Chris Allen with 10 huge second half points
Devin Ebanks scored 14 points in the second half
Enemies got to more 50-50 balls throughout the game, especially after Austin exited
Four of five players for Enemies scored 9 points or more
3's Company (2-1) vs Trilogy (0-3):
Final Score:
3's Company: 50 Trilogy: 44
Top Performers:
Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 22 points, 3 rebounds
Earl Clark (Trilogy) - 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists
Cady Lalanne (Trilogy) - 15 points, 7 rebounds
Game Summary:
Michael Beasley dominant first half
Stephen Jackson ejected at halftime after picking up his second technical foul of the game
3's Company started second half shooting two free throws worth four points and began the second half with a 15-point lead
Cady Lalanne with 15 points and 7 rebounds all in the second half to spark a comeback for Trilogy
3-point shooting was lacking from both sides
Teams shot a combined 1-for-17 from beyond the arc
Nasir Core with career-high 14 points, big presence in the second half
