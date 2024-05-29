2024 BIG3 Rosters Take Shape After Draft

May 29, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release







The BIG3, the premier professional 3-on-3 basketball league, is excited to unveil rosters for the upcoming season following an exhilarating draft. Teams are now set with a mix of veteran talent and dynamic newcomers ready to compete for the championship.

Aliens

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Captain: Paul Millsap

Co-Captains: John Millsap, Al Jefferson

Bench: Dusan Bulut, Abraham Millsap



Ball Hogs

Coach: Rick Barry

Captain: Leandro Barbosa

Co-Captains: Jodie Meeks, Dajuan Summers

Bench: Larry Sanders, Hollis Thompson



Bivouac

Coach: Gary Payton

Captain: Gerald Green

Co-Captains: Corey Brewer, Garlon Green

Bench: Austin Daye, Jaylen Johnson



Enemies

Coach: Nick Young

Captain: Jordan Crawford

Co-Captains: Elijah Stewart, Isaiah Austin

Bench: Chris Allen, Quincy Miller



Ghost Ballers

Coach: George Gervin

Captain: Mike Taylor

Co-Captains: Jonathon Simmons, Chris Johnson

Bench: Mo Charlo, Darnell Jackson



Killer 3's

Coach: Charles Oakley

Captain: Franklin Session

Co-Captains: Donte Greene, Josh Powell

Bench: William Felder, Dominique Johnson



Power

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Captain: Glen Rice Jr.

Co-Captains: Royce White, TJ Cline

Bench: Marcus Foster, Deshawn Stephens



3's Company

Coach: Michael Cooper

Captain: Mario Chalmers

Co-Captains: Michael Beasley, Reggie Evans

Bench: Nasir Core, Sean Williams



3 Headed Monsters

Coach: Rashard Lewis

Captain: Jeff Teague

Co-Captains: Marquis Teague, Greg Monroe

Bench: Shakur Juiston, Brandon Moss



Tri-State

Coach: Julius Erving

Captain: Jason Richardson

Co-Captains: Kevin Murphy, Amir Johnson

Bench: Ray Nixon, Henry Sims



Trilogy

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Captain: Earl Clark

Co-Captains: Isaiah Briscoe, Cady Lalanne

Bench: Roscoe Smith, James White



Triplets

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Captain: Joe Johnson

Co-Captains: Jeremy Pargo, Jannero Pargo

Bench: Jeff Ayres, Jamario Moon

Season 7 kicks off on June 15th in Oakland, CA.

• Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...





BIG3 Stories from May 29, 2024

2024 BIG3 Rosters Take Shape After Draft - BIG3

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.