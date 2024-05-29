2024 BIG3 Rosters Take Shape After Draft
May 29, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
The BIG3, the premier professional 3-on-3 basketball league, is excited to unveil rosters for the upcoming season following an exhilarating draft. Teams are now set with a mix of veteran talent and dynamic newcomers ready to compete for the championship.
Aliens
Coach: Rick Mahorn
Captain: Paul Millsap
Co-Captains: John Millsap, Al Jefferson
Bench: Dusan Bulut, Abraham Millsap
Ball Hogs
Coach: Rick Barry
Captain: Leandro Barbosa
Co-Captains: Jodie Meeks, Dajuan Summers
Bench: Larry Sanders, Hollis Thompson
Bivouac
Coach: Gary Payton
Captain: Gerald Green
Co-Captains: Corey Brewer, Garlon Green
Bench: Austin Daye, Jaylen Johnson
Enemies
Coach: Nick Young
Captain: Jordan Crawford
Co-Captains: Elijah Stewart, Isaiah Austin
Bench: Chris Allen, Quincy Miller
Ghost Ballers
Coach: George Gervin
Captain: Mike Taylor
Co-Captains: Jonathon Simmons, Chris Johnson
Bench: Mo Charlo, Darnell Jackson
Killer 3's
Coach: Charles Oakley
Captain: Franklin Session
Co-Captains: Donte Greene, Josh Powell
Bench: William Felder, Dominique Johnson
Power
Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Captain: Glen Rice Jr.
Co-Captains: Royce White, TJ Cline
Bench: Marcus Foster, Deshawn Stephens
3's Company
Coach: Michael Cooper
Captain: Mario Chalmers
Co-Captains: Michael Beasley, Reggie Evans
Bench: Nasir Core, Sean Williams
3 Headed Monsters
Coach: Rashard Lewis
Captain: Jeff Teague
Co-Captains: Marquis Teague, Greg Monroe
Bench: Shakur Juiston, Brandon Moss
Tri-State
Coach: Julius Erving
Captain: Jason Richardson
Co-Captains: Kevin Murphy, Amir Johnson
Bench: Ray Nixon, Henry Sims
Trilogy
Coach: Stephen Jackson
Captain: Earl Clark
Co-Captains: Isaiah Briscoe, Cady Lalanne
Bench: Roscoe Smith, James White
Triplets
Coach: Lisa Leslie
Captain: Joe Johnson
Co-Captains: Jeremy Pargo, Jannero Pargo
Bench: Jeff Ayres, Jamario Moon
Season 7 kicks off on June 15th in Oakland, CA.
