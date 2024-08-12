2024 BIG3 Playoffs Game Recaps

No. 1 Bivouac (8-1) vs No. 4 Tri-State (5-4):

Final Score:

Bivouac: 50 Tri-State: 40

Top Performers:

Corey Brewer (Bivouac) - 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

Kevin Murphy (Tri-State) - 16 points, 6 rebounds

Garlon Green (Bivouac) - 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Game Summary:

Tri-State go on 10-3 run in the first half to gain control of lead

Defensive intensity picked up for Bivouac after game was tied at 18; that carried over into the second half

Bivouac with a 13-2 run to open the second half; had lead as large as 15 in second half

Tri-State struggled with turnovers and free throws

First time that Bivouac has defeated Tri-State in franchise history

Bivouac's first career playoff win in franchise history; will be first championship appearance

No. 2 3's Company (7-2) vs No. 3 Enemies (6-3)

Final Score:

3's Company: 50 Enemies: 47

Top Performers:

Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 32 points, 16 rebounds

Jordan Crawford (Enemies) - 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Elijah Stewart (Enemies) - 14 points, 6 rebounds 3 assists

Game Summary:

9-0 run by Enemies to take lead after 3's Company gets off to fast start

Techs called on Isaiah Austin, Swaggy P, and Reggie Evans

Austin and Evans get into it again after confronting each other in Week 8

3's Company end first half on 10-3 run

Enemies go on 7-0 second half run to cut deficit to 35-33

Follow it up with another 7-0 run to take 43-37 lead

Final sequence with Enemies holding 47-45 lead:

- Elijah Stewart missed 3-pointer

- Michael Beasley missed 3-pointer

- Jordan Crawford missed 3-pointer

- Mario Chalmers missed 3-pointer

- Elijah Stewart missed layup

- Michael Beasley makes layup to tie it

Reggie Evans blocks Jordan Crawford's potential winning shot before Michael Beasley ends game with 3-pointer

Beasley scores last 9 points of game for 3's Company

Enemies end season on three-game losing streak, have lost their last three matchups against 3's Company dating back to last year

3's Company back in BIG3 championship for first time since 2018

