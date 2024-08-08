2024 BIG3 Playoffs Game Previews

Game 1 (CBS): Bivouac (7-1) vs Tri-State (5-3):

It's been just over a year since these two teams last played and these teams look drastically different since then. Bivouac has exceeded expectations in 2024 after back-to-back tumultuous seasons while Tri-State has finally gotten over the hump and into postseason play. The main difference comes from the play of Corey Brewer alongside the impact of their bigs. Since Brewer joined the league he hasn't been as big of an offensive threat as he has been this summer. He's upped his scoring average from 13.2 PPG over his first two seasons to 18.4 PPG. In addition, he's been a menace on the defensive end already swatting more shots this season alone then he did in his previous years (9 in 2024; 5 from 2022-2023) and swiping one less steal this year (13 in 2024; 14 from 2022-2023). But the additions of Javier Carter and Jaylen Johnson have really taken this team over the top. Adding two guys that can pick and pop while being able to switch 1-3 gives this team a ton of versatility; a skillset that's extremely invaluable in this league. All of this while Gerald Green, a two-time BIG3 All-Star, has taken a step back and moved into a bench role to provide more scoring off the bench. Tri-State certainly packs a scoring punch but this might be an advantageous matchup for an Ants team that have shown this year that they can stymie even the best offensives.

But Tri-State has had Bivouac's number since the expansion in 2019. Dr. J's team has only played this team twice but both times have beaten this team by at least 10 points. Last year's loss came after Bivouac surrendered 31 points to former co-captain Justin Dentmon and since then Tri-State added an even more lethal scorer in Kevin Murphy. Murphy is third in the league in scoring average at 20.4 PPG and has had two 30-point performances during his BIG3 career. This is a team that can score in bunches and expand leads in a hurry. Whether it's on the post or outside the arc, they're just a team that knows how to put the ball in the basket, especially from behind the arc. Murphy and Ray Nixon both rank top-5 in 3-pointers made and they've shot 38 percent from out there. That being said, they'll need numerous options against a feisty Bivouac defense. Gary Payton's team has allowed teams to shoot 27 percent from the 3-point line in the regular season. The biggest key will be the health of Jason Richardson, who has been hampered with a knee injury the past few weeks. They'll need him to turn back the clock somewhat to open up scoring opportunities for others. Despite this being Bivouac's first trip to the playoffs both teams are looking for their first postseason win in franchise history. Tri-State has been to the playoffs twice but has never made it to the big game so for one of these squads it will be a historic day.

Game 2 (CBS): 3's Company (6-2) vs Enemies (6-2):

If it feels like you just watched these two teams go at it recently, it's because you have. 3's Company and Enemies squared off in Week 8 in a game that ultimately saw Michael Cooper's squad dominate the defending champs to secure their playoff spot since 2018. That pretty much summed up their summer though. 3's Company comes into the postseason with the highest point differential in the league and three of their wins have been by more than 15 points. Michael Beasley has a lot to do with that as he boasts the second highest point differential in the BIG3. The potential MVP has also notched two 30-point games this season. However, he's gotten a lot of help from the rest of this group. Reggie Evans has once again dominated the glass and ranks third in the league in rebounds. Meanwhile, Nasir Core has scored the most points of any rookies in the league while Sean Williams is a sneaky Defensive Player of the Candidate as he's tied first in the BIG3 in blocks. As long as Beasley gets some help on the scoring end from the rest of the team, this is a team that's going to be hard to slow down two times in a row.

But it's also hard to doubt a team twice, especially the defending champions. This time last year, the Enemies were on a magical run and not many around the league thought their run would end up with the championship trophy. Despite suffering their worst loss in the Nick Young era, his team has scored the second most points and allowed the second least points all season. Jordan Crawford has taken over games the same way he did in 2023 but he hasn't needed to with the amount of bucket getters they have. Not to mention, Elijah Stewart has put together his own MVP resume (top-10 in points, rebounds, and 3-point makes) this summer making the combo of Crawford and Stewart one of the deadliest in the BIG3. While the team has dropped their last two that came off the heels of a nine-game win streak. Their biggest challenge has been their shot behind the arc (19 percent during two-game losing streak) and turnovers last week (season-high 5). Based on their sample size since last year, that's uncharacteristic numbers for them. This game will come down to two things; can they make long range shots and can they slow down the role players of 3's Company. Expect a prideful Enemies team looking to avenge, not just last week's loss, but their winless resume against 3's Company all-time.

