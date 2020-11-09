2020 Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award Winners Announced

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2020 regular season.

Willmar Stingers Designated Hitter and Pitcher Jayson Newman leads the list of award winners. Newman earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .405 batting average.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2020 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Jack Thelen Kenosha Kingfish Wisconsin-Milwaukee .281

1B Tim Elko Fond du Lac Mississippi .351

2B Jalen Smith Waterloo California, Davis .390

3B Brett Harris K-Town Bobbers Gonzaga .356

SS Spencer Schwellenbach Traverse City Pit Spitters Nebraska .356

INF Justice Bigbie K-Town Bobbers Western Carolina .380

OF Wyatt Ulrich Bismarck Larks Richmond .375

OF Zach Gilles Mankato Central Michigan .366

OF Blake Dunn Kalamazoo Growlers Western Michigan .349

DH Jayson Newman Willmar Cal State, Northridge .405

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

