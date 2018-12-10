2019 Season Tickets Available

2019 Chillicothe Paints season tickets are available now! Take advantage of the best prices and our current offer for even more value - Purchase your full-season ticket package before the new year to receive $10 in Booster Bucks and a Paints Baseball ornament! Everyone who takes advantage of this special offer will be entered to win a game-worn Paints jersey! Deadline is 11:59 p.m. December 31.

Tickets can be purchased at our downtown office, located at 11 East 2nd Street in Chillicothe, online at ChillicothePaints.com, or by phone at (740) 773-TEAM.

2019 Season Ticket Plans

(30 Home Games)

Lower Level Reserved Season Ticket**

$150.00 ($90 off Single-Game Prices!)

General Admission Season Ticket** $125.00 ($85 off Single-Game Prices!)

14-Game U-Pick-'Em (Undated) General Admission Tickets $75.00 ($23 off Single-Game Prices!)

Benefit Package EXCLUSIVE to Season Ticket Holders

Separate Entrance into Stadium

Random Drawings throughout the season for Autographed Paints Merchandise and Paints Apparel

Seat(s) Personalized with your Name or Business Name (Lower Level ONLY)

10% Discount on Paints Merchandise at the ballpark General Store and downtown Office & Gift Shop

Ticket Exchange Policy (Exchange Unused Tickets any Sunday or Wednesday)

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL:

(740) 773-TEAM

