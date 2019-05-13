2019 Promotional Schedule Announced

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, will host another season full of fun promotions during their 30-game home schedule this summer, beginning with a two-day homestand. Thursday, May 30 at 7:05 p.m. the Chillicothe Gazettepresents OPENING NIGHT, including a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA, courtesy of 94 Country, followed by a MAGNETIC SCHEDULE GIVEAWAY free to the first 500 fans through the gates Friday, May 31 thanks to Maleine Davis/Brewster Real Estate & Auctions.

Fans are invited to stay after the last inning to enjoy live music twice this year at "Party with the Paints," with Ben True & the Basement Collective performing Saturday, June 15, and Filo Beddoe playing live Saturday, July 20. Party with the Paints is sponsored by Budweiser.

As has become tradition, fans can enjoy weekly promotions on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday home games. Sunday nights are KIDS NIGHTS sponsored by Subway. Kids 12 and under receive free admission and the chance to run the bases following the game. Start time is 6:05 p.m. for our four Sunday home games. At Wednesday home games, fans have the opportunity to win triple the prizes during our four WINNING WEDNESDAYS including FREE GAS GIVEAWAYS sponsored by Valero. Fans can win these prizes in addition to our nightly giveaways by purchasing a Scorecard and entering their "Lucky Number" to the Valero Information Booth inside VA Memorial Stadium. As always, draft beer will be $1 during our seven Thirsty Thursday home games.

In addition to our nightly prizes, there will be many special giveaways during the season for the first 500 fans through the gate. Friday, June 14 is the PAINTS SEAT CUSHION GIVEAWAY presented by Chillicothe Gazette and Printex Same-Day Printing. Other giveaways include a FLASHLIGHT GIVEAWAY sponsored by the Chillicothe Paints Booster Club Saturday, July 6, followed by a T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY presented by Chillicothe Gazette and courtesy of Shine Orthodontics and the Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau Sunday, July 7. Friday, July 26 is COOL TREATS NIGHT by Dairy Queen, and the following night is a special JOHN WEND BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY by Merchants National Bank and Weller's Plumbing & Heating Saturday, July 27.

Other special nights at VA Memorial Stadium include the WELCOME HOME EVENT-VETERANS NIGHT Saturday, June 29. All veterans and military personnel will be admitted at no charge thanks to the VA Medical Center and OEF/OIF Care Team. Fans are encouraged to come to see furry friends at the ballpark during COLUMBUS ZOO NIGHT Sunday, July 7, sponsored by North Fork Animal Clinic and BARK IN THE PARK by Petland Sunday, August 4. Come hungry to the ballpark on Tuesday, July 16 as the Chillicothe Gazettepresents DIME-A-DOG NIGHT sponsored by Just Meats and Heiner's Bakery. As always, there will be the DIAMOND GIVEAWAY presented by Chillicothe Gazette and Dixon Jewelers Friday, July 19.

There are also several nights when different groups get free admission! Tuesday, June 4 is Senior Citizen Night: all fans 65 & over won't have to pay to see the game, courtesy of Adena Health System. Tuesday, June 11 is Ross County Sheriff's D.A.R.E Night: all kids 12 & under receive free admission. All Scouts get to attend the game free of charge Wednesday, June 12, for Scout Night; All 4-H participants get in free on 4-H Night, Wednesday, July 10.

Come celebrate another successful Paints season on Thursday, August 1 as the Chillicothe Gazette presents FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT AND FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA sponsored by Budweiser.

Season tickets and group outings packages for the 2019 Chillicothe Paints season are on sale now! Once again, several flexible ticket packages are available at affordable prices. Singe-game tickets will be available as Opening Day approaches.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Paints Office & Gift Shop at 11 East 2nd Street, online at www.ChillicothePaints.com and over the phone by calling (740) 773-TEAM.

General admission full-season tickets are available for $125, while full-season lower-level reserved tickets are $150. The Paints are also offering a 14-game general admission

"U-Pick-Em" plan for just $75. Fans who purchase the lower-level reserved season tickets receive their name on the back of their seat. All season ticket holders receive a 10% discount on Paints merchandise, and a flexible "no ticket wasted" exchange policy.

Groups of 20 or more wishing to attend a Paints game this season can contact the Paints Office for discounted group rates on tickets or to book an outing with food starting at just $14 per person. For more information on tickets and outings, look under the "Tickets" tab on the team website or call the office at (740) 773-TEAM.

