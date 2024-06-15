14 COMBINED Points?! Kieran McArdle & Michael Sowers Highlights

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video







The attack duo lead the Waterdogs tailing 14 points at home against Boston. Sowers had 3G, 5A while McArdle notched 4G, 2A

