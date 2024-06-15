Sports stats



Philadelphia Waterdogs

14 COMBINED Points?! Kieran McArdle & Michael Sowers Highlights

June 15, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Philadelphia Waterdogs YouTube Video


The attack duo lead the Waterdogs tailing 14 points at home against Boston. Sowers had 3G, 5A while McArdle notched 4G, 2A
Check out the Philadelphia Waterdogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...

Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 15, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Philadelphia Waterdogs Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central