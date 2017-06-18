Tourists Shut out GreenJackets in First Half

News Release

Augusta, GA-The Augusta GreenJackets were held to just five hits in a 3-0 loss to the Asheville Tourists Sunday evening at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The loss snapped the GreenJackets' three game winning streak and dropped the GreenJackets to 23-42 on the season as the first half concluded.

The star of the game for the Tourists was Alejandro Requena who shutout the GreenJackets with eight innings pitched. He struck out eight and gave up only three hits. For the GreenJackets, Stephen Woods was also solid in his seven innings of work. He allowed only one run, off of six hits. He struck out six and walked two.

The Tourists got on the board when Max George hit a one out double in the top of the fourth. He advanced to third on a single by Collin Ferguson. George was able to sneak home when Ferguson was caught stealing second to give the Tourists a 1-0 lead.

The score held up until the top of the ninth when Jacob Bosiokovic hit a one out double. He came in to score on a single by Taylor Snyder. Snyder advanced to second on a throw during the same play he singled on and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Jose Gomez singled him home making it 3-0 Tourists.

After a three day All-Star Break, the GreenJackets will be back in action on Thursday night for game one of a four game series against the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm.

The GreenJackets will return to the Lake on Monday June 26 for game one of a four game series with the West Virginia Power. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm with the gates opening at 6:00pm. It is Mystery Night as part of Feed Your Face Monday presented by WRDW News 12 WAGT 26.

