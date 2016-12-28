Rogues Coaching Staff Returns for 2017

Medford, Oregon - The Medford Rogues announce today that the 2016 coaching staff of Head Coach Josh Hogan, Pitching Coach Jeff Lyle and Assistant Coach Zach Kayser, will return for the 2017 season. Head Coach Josh Hogan has been with the organization since the inaugural season in 2013 and has an overall record of 121-96 with Medford and led the 2016 team to a franchise-high 40-win season. Coach Hogan is currently an assistant coach at Lane Community College.

Pitching Coach Jeff Lyle has also been with the Rogues since 2013, part of Hogan's coaching staff. In 2016, Lyle helped his pitching staff strike out 359 batters and earn an overall 2.84 ERA. During his time in Medford, Rogues pitchers have recorded 1,317 strikeouts since Medford's first season. Assistant Coach Zach Kayser is currently an assistant coach at Lane Community College. 2017 will be his second season in Medford. He has spent two seasons coaching at Lane after coaching at Sheldon High School in Eugene.

2017 season tickets are now on sale! Don't miss a minute of the action at Harry and David Field next summer. Can't make the whole season? A Rogue 10 Holiday Package includes a 10-game punch pass and exclusive red quarter zip or the Holiday Hat Pack includes a 5-game punch pass and Rogues beanie. Tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (541) 973-2883 or in person at Harry and David Field in Medford. The Medford Rogues is a wood-bat collegiate summer baseball team headed into its fourth season; recently joining the Great West League. The Great West League, entering into its inaugural season, is shaping up to be one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in North America, providing a professional, minor league baseball atmosphere for top college players seeking professional baseball careers, while providing affordable family entertainment and enriching the quality of life in its member communities.

