Red Wings Take Down the Bisons

News Release

The Bisons lost their seventh straight game on Wednesday afternoon after dropping a 3-1 matchup to Rochester at Frontier Field.

The Red Wings hauled in a trio of solo home runs in the middle innings, with two of them coming in the fourth frame. Rochester's Mitch Garver batted his sixth home run of the season with a full count to right-center field to get the opening score. After a pair of at bats, Niko Goodrum stepped up to the plate and gave the Red Wings a two-run advantage after sending a ball towards right field for his seventh homer of the year.

Rochester scored their final run of the day when Zack Granite hit a home run to right field in the fifth inning on a 1-2 count against Luis Santos . The homer was only the second for Granite on the season and gave the Red Wings a 3-0 lead.

Mike Ohlman gave the Herd their only score of the afternoon after a productive eighth inning. Christian Lopes set the score up when he made it on base in a force out scenario and reached second when Gregorio Petit walked. To score Lopes from second, Ohlman hit a bloop single to center field and trimmed the Bisons deficit to 3-1.

Santos gave the Bisons six full innings of work to start the game, allowing the only three runs of the afternoon. He also had six strikeouts before retiring from the mound. John Stilson pitched an inning of relief to give up just a single hit and a walk. Matt Dermody then closed the game out with an inning of work, surrendering a pair of hits.

The loss closes out a three-game series sweep for Rochester and moves the Herd to 34-37 overall on the season. Buffalo will now head to Syracuse to take on the Chiefs for a Thursday matchup at 6:35 p.m. Lucas Harrell (0-0, 1.10 ERA) will be on the mound for Buffalo.

BISONS NOTES: Buffalo only had three hits in today's game...Buffalo has had at least four runs in only two of their past 15 games. The Herd are 29-10 when they can score at least four runs but are 5-27 otherwise...The Herd also moves to 12-12 when they face a left-handed starter.

